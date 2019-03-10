TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Dell Educational Session on October 3, 11am—2pm

As a part of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, the TTU Information Technology Division invites the TTU community to a Dell Educational Session on Thursday, October 3. Dell professionals and product experts will cover the following topics:

 

  • Server and Storage Roadmap
  • Endpoint Security – Overview of the Threat Landscape
  • Client Roadmap and Updates
  • Q&A—Engage with Dell
    • Bring Questions and Topics
    • Door Prize Drawing for Two 34 inch Curved LCD Displays

 

Dell will provide lunch, so please RSVP by October 1 to itevents@ttu.edu to ensure that we have ample food for all attendees.

 

Event Details

Date: Thursday, October 3

Time: 11am2pm

Location: Senate Room, SUB, 1st Floor

RSVP by October 1 to itevents@ttu.edu

 

Remember to… Think Before You Click!
Posted:
9/19/2019

Originator:
IT Events

Email:
itevents@ttu.edu

Department:
Technology Support

Event Information
Time: 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Date: 10/3/2019

Location:
Senate Room, SUB, 1st Floor

Categories