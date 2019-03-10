As a part of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, the TTU Information Technology Division invites the TTU community to a Dell Educational Session on Thursday, October 3. Dell professionals and product experts will cover the following topics:
- Server and Storage Roadmap
- Endpoint Security – Overview of the Threat Landscape
- Client Roadmap and Updates
- Q&A—Engage with Dell
- Bring Questions and Topics
- Door Prize Drawing for Two 34 inch Curved LCD Displays
Dell will provide lunch, so please RSVP by October 1 to itevents@ttu.edu to ensure that we have ample food for all attendees.
Event Details
Date: Thursday, October 3
Time: 11am—2pm
Location: Senate Room, SUB, 1st Floor
RSVP by October 1 to itevents@ttu.edu
Remember to… Think Before You Click!