Caregivers of children aged 3-5:

Want more information on our study?



Texas Tech University

Department of Psychological Sciences

Principal Investigator: Adam T. Schmidt, Ph.D.

· We are interested in learning more about preschool-aged children’s

o Thoughts

o Feelings

o Behaviors

o Body mass index (BMI)

o Sleep



· We also want to better understand the impact of various caregiver factors on their preschool child’s functioning



· We will do this by asking parent participants to complete brief psychological assessments during a two-hour at-home session which will include $50 compensation for participation.



· During this session, we will also work with children to complete brief neurological and psychological assessments, in addition to collecting a saliva sample, and measuring their BMI



· Afterward, we will ask the child to wear an actigraph for one week following the first session to assess their sleep.



· A researcher will collect this equipment approximately seven days later and will provide $50 compensation via gift card.



Participation is voluntary and confidential.



Interested?



Call or text us at: (806) 464-0098 OR

Email us at: prydelabTTU@gmail.com



This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University

