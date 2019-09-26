Applications open on October 1, 2020 Program fee is $3,900

PROGRAM FEE INCLUDES: Stays at Residence Twenty Breakfast & Lunch Excursions Some textbooks Bus pass in Reims Train to Paris PROGRAM FEE DOES NOT INCLUDE: TTU tuition (6hrs) Airfare to/from France Meals on excursions and week-ends Textbooks for upper-level students All dinners Personal spending money Insurance Education Abroad fee ($200) Optional weekend in Deauville, Normandy ($500) TO APPLY: http://ttu-sa.terradotta.com/?go=CMLLFrench FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT: Dr. Carole Edwards carole.edwards@ttu.edu

Posted:

9/19/2019



Originator:

Carole Edwards



Email:

carole.edwards@ttu.edu



Department:

Classical and Modern Lang and Lit



Event Information

Time: 5:00 PM - 5:30 PM

Event Date: 9/26/2019



Location:

Foreign Language Building ROOM 018



