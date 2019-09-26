TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Summer I Study Abroad to Reims, France meeting, September 26@ 5:00 PM FL 018
Applications open on October 1, 2020
Program fee is $3,900

PROGRAM FEE INCLUDES:

Stays at Residence Twenty

Breakfast & Lunch

Excursions

Some textbooks

Bus pass in Reims

 Train to Paris

PROGRAM FEE DOES NOT INCLUDE:

TTU tuition (6hrs)

Airfare to/from France

Meals on excursions and week-ends

Textbooks for upper-level students

All dinners

Personal spending money

Insurance 

Education Abroad fee ($200)

Optional weekend in Deauville, Normandy ($500)

 

TO APPLY:

http://ttu-sa.terradotta.com/?go=CMLLFrench

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Dr. Carole Edwards carole.edwards@ttu.edu
9/19/2019

Carole Edwards

carole.edwards@ttu.edu

Classical and Modern Lang and Lit

Time: 5:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Date: 9/26/2019

Foreign Language Building ROOM 018

