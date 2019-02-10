Blockers (2018) directed by Kay Cannon (writer of Pitch Perfect and producer of 30 Rock) will be screened on 10/2 at 7:30 PM at the Alamo Drafthouse.

After the film we will have a public discussion led by Dr. Dana Weiser, Associate Professor of Human Development and Family Studies, and Zachariah Forkner, PhD student in the English Department specializing in Film and Media Studies.

Admission is $7 for everyone and can be purchased at the Alamo Drafthouse prior to the film or in advance online https://drafthouse.com/lubbock/show/sexism-cinema-blockers

We encourage all members of the TTU and Lubbock community to attend.



Fifty plus years ago, the term “sexism” was coined. In light of this historical marker, Alamo Drafthouse and TTU invite you to a film series which considers how sexism is embedded, endorsed, and/or challenged in the cinema. How far have we come? How far do we have to go? We have selected films with female protagonists to view and discuss at Alamo Drafthouse, Lubbock. The films will be followed by a 30 minute discussion led by TTU faculty members and expert guest speakers. Mark your calendars now!



Thank you, organizers Michael Borshuk, Don Lavigne, Elizabeth Sharp, Jessica Smith, Dana Weiser, & Allison Whitney



For more information, please contact allison.whitney@ttu.edu

Sponsored by Alamo Drafthouse, TTU Women's Studies, International Film Series, the Humanities Center, and TTU RISE.