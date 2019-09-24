The College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources (CASNR) and the University Career Center (UCC) are excited to bring you this year's CASNR Job Fair to be held at the SUB Ballroom on today, Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 12pm – 4pm. This is your chance to meet with company representatives in the CASNR fields about internships and full-time career opportunities for your future!
Event Details
Date: Tuesday, September 24, 2019
Time: 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM
Venue: SUB Ballroom
Attire: Business Professional Dress Encouraged
Event Information
For more information, or questions, please email Taylor Johnston, or call the University Career Center at (806) 742-2210.