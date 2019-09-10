The University Career Center (UCC) is excited to host a Resume Critique Day to provide students the opportunity to revamp their resume. Students are encouraged to stop by the UCC (150 Wiggins Complex, next to Sam's Place West) any time between 9 am - 4 pm on Wednesday, October 9th to have their resume critiqued or any other professional document critiqued by our friendly staff. No appointment necessary!

Let the UCC help you perfect your resume to market yourself in a way that helps YOU stand out from the crowd!

All UCC services and events are free to Texas Tech students and alumni.

For more information, please visit the event webpage or call our office at 806.742.2210.