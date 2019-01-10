TTU HomeTechAnnounce

AFISM's October Newsletter is Published

The October Edition of AFISM's newsletter is now available through our website or by using this direct link:

www.depts.ttu.edu/afism/FormRepository/newsletter/2019/October_Newsletter.pdf

Some of what is found in this edition includes:

  • AFISM Class Schedule
  • Labor Distribution Percent Calculator
  • FI121A - Fund Balance Summary Report
  • HR221 - Leave Management Reports

Link to AFISM Website: www.depts.ttu.edu/afism

Link to AFISM Training Website: apps.afism.ttu.edu/training

Link to AFISM Portal: portal.afism.ttu.edu
Posted:
10/1/2019

Originator:
Jill Lindsey

Email:
jill.lindsey@ttu.edu

Department:
Admin and Finance Info Systems Mgmt


