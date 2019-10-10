Dr. Mary Murimi, Professor of Nutritional Sciences at Texas Tech University, will talk about factors that contribute to effective nutrition education interventions with children. She will argue that dietary practices learned during childhood may track to adulthood with the potential to influence health status for decades. For this reason, she feels strongly that it is imperative to establish healthy dietary practices at an early age through effective nutrition education interventions. However, childhood covers a wide range of ages and related cognitive and physical development complicating the design and delivery of nutrition educational interventions. Based on a systematic review of the literature published between 2009 and 2016, she identified seven overarching factors for successful nutrition education interventions among children, which she will present in her talk.