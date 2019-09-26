|
Please join the Lubbock Society of the Archaeological Institute of America for A Classicist on Easter Island, a lecture David H. J. Larmour, Horn Professor of Classics in the Department Classical & Modern Languages & Literatures at Texas Tech University.
Thursday, September 26th, 5:30pm, CMLL 105.
|Posted:
9/24/2019
Originator:
Chris Witmore
Email:
christopher.witmore@ttu.edu
Department:
Classical and Modern Lang and Lit
Event Information
Time: 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Date: 9/26/2019
Location:
CMLL 105
Categories