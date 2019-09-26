Please join the Lubbock Society of the Archaeological Institute of America for A Classicist on Easter Island, a lecture David H. J. Larmour, Horn Professor of Classics in the Department Classical & Modern Languages & Literatures at Texas Tech University.

Thursday, September 26th, 5:30pm, CMLL 105.

For more on the Lubbock Society of the AIA, see: https://www.depts.ttu. edu/classic_modern/aia/ Posted:

9/24/2019



Originator:

Chris Witmore



Email:

christopher.witmore@ttu.edu



Department:

Classical and Modern Lang and Lit



Event Information

Time: 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Date: 9/26/2019



Location:

CMLL 105



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Lectures & Seminars

