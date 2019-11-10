AI in the Classroom Roman Taraban, Ph.D. Department of Psychological Sciences William Marcy, Ph.D., P.E. College of Engineering https://EthicalEngineer.ttu.edu Are you ready to apply machine-intelligence to learning and instruction in your classroom? Are you interested in developing artificial-intelligence utilities for your students? This presentation will focus on machine-based applications that we are developing from two perspectives: (i) to aid in providing students with immediate feedback to open-ended written assignments; and (ii) to provide students with useable tools to conduct their own machine-based analyses as part of their course work. The two types of applications will be presented in the context of ENGR 2392 Engineering Ethics and Its Impact on Society and the associated website, and in graduate course instruction in Psychological Sciences, respectively. We will demonstrate how you can develop these tools for your specific applications, with simple examples. Collaborations on shared interests are welcome. Posted:

Roman Taraban



Email: roman.taraban@ttu.edu



Psychological Sciences



Time: 11:00 AM - 11:55 AM

Event Date: 10/11/2019



Location: TLPDC (Main Library) Room 153



Lectures & Seminars

