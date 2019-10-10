The Office of Research Services invites you to participate in the workshop for Budget Basics for research proposal preparation. Participants will learn how to begin the proposal budget process, what to include, what not to include, tips and shortcuts.

To register, go to Cornerstone at HR at https://ttu.csod.com/LMS/catalog/Welcome.aspx?tab_page_id=-67&tab_id=-1 . Insert your eraider username and password if requested. Click the library link in the top left corner (icon looks like three books), click “Budget Basics” from the menu that appears on the right and select it. We recommend using Google Chrome for this system. Keep in mind that a minimum of 3 people are needed in order for the training to be conducted.

This session is limited to no more than 20 attendees, so please register as soon as possible. We look forward to having you!