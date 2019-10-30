Texas Tech University proudly presents best-selling author and humorist David Sedaris through the 2019-2020 Presidential Lecture and Performance Series.

In this evening's presentation, Sedaris will read from new and unpublished work, followed by a Q & A session and book signing.

With sardonic wit and incisive social critiques, David Sedaris has become one of America's pre-eminent humor writers. He is the master of satire and one of today's most observant writers addressing the human condition. A wildly popular writer, there are over ten million copies of his books in print and they have been translated into 25 languages. His latest book is a New York Times best-selling collection of his essays entitled Calypso. In 2018, he was awarded the Terry Southern Prize for Humor, as well as the Medal for Spoken Language from the American Academy of Arts and Letters.



“Sedaris ain't the preeminent humorist of his generation by accident.” -Whitney Pastorek, Entertainment Weekly

WHAT: An Evening with David Sedaris

WHEN: Wednesday, Oct. 30th, 2019, 7:00 PM

WHERE: Allen Theatre in the TTU Student Union Building (15th & Akron Ave)

TIX: Reserve your ticket for $20 by calling Select-A-Seat at 806.770.2000 or visiting www.presidentialseries.ttu.edu.

TTU students get a free ticket/valid student ID at the east info desk at the Texas Tech University Allen Theater in the Student Union Building 1 month prior to the show.

INFO: Join us on Facebook (@Presidential Lecture and Performance Series), Instagram (@presidentialseries) & Twitter (@PLPS_TTU) to stay informed about upcoming events. Please share feedback with us on the current season and who you would like to see in next year's lineup! For more information, contact Dori Bosnyak (806.834.4630) or by email at dori.bosnyak@ttu.edu or visit our website www.presidentialseries.ttu.edu.

** Please note that some material will include adult themes and language. **