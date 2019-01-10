2019 marks the 16th year of National Cyber Security Awareness Month (sponsored by The National Cyber Security Awareness Alliance), and the 15th year that TTU has participated with campus events and education. Cyber security is the practice of protecting institutional and personal data and information resources online. Common sense, accountability, and responsibility are the cornerstones of cyber security. We are all responsible for practicing and promoting cyber security.



In conjunction with National Cyber Security Awareness month, the TTU Office of the CIO will be providing educational materials and sessions for the TTU community. Please visit cybersecurity.ttu.edu for tips and information on a variety of cyber security topics. The National Cyber Security Awareness Alliance also provides tips at staysafeonline.org. Posted:

