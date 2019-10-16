TTU HomeTechAnnounce

SAVE THE DATE - GLOBAL ETHICS DAY - October 16th

The TTU Ethics Center, in Partnership with
Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs

celebrates

The Sixth Annual Global Ethics Day

“Ethics in Action”

Date: Wednesday, October 16, 2019 
Time: 11:30 AM until 1:30 PM
Location: TTU School of Law, Lanier Auditorium

The Co-hosts for this event are the TTU Ethics Center, TTU School of Law, and the Graduate School.
The 2019 Global Ethics Day program includes a panel discussion on ethically relevant issues.


This event is free, however registration is required. Register at: www.ethics.ttu.edu

10/3/2019

Lisa James

lisa.james@ttu.edu

TTU Ethics Center

Time: 11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Event Date: 10/16/2019

Location:
TTU School of Law Lanier Auditorium

