The TTU Ethics Center, in Partnership with

Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs



celebrates



The Sixth Annual Global Ethics Day



“Ethics in Action”



Date: Wednesday, October 16, 2019

Time: 11:30 AM until 1:30 PM

Location: TTU School of Law, Lanier Auditorium



The Co-hosts for this event are the TTU Ethics Center, TTU School of Law, and the Graduate School.

The 2019 Global Ethics Day program includes a panel discussion on ethically relevant issues.





This event is free, however registration is required. Register at: www.ethics.ttu.edu

Posted:

10/3/2019



Originator:

Lisa James



Email:

lisa.james@ttu.edu



Department:

TTU Ethics Center



Event Information

Time: 11:30 AM - 1:30 PM

Event Date: 10/16/2019



Location:

TTU School of Law Lanier Auditorium



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Departmental

Faculty/Staff Organization

Student Organization

