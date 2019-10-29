The University Career Center (UCC) is excited to host a Major Exploration Day to provide students the opportunity to explore their major and career. Students are encouraged to stop by the UCC (150 Wiggins Complex, next to Sam's Place West) any time between 9 am - 4 pm on Tuesday, October 29th to have a career counselor help them explore potential majors and career paths. No appointment necessary!

Come with your questions or concerns. Our professional counselors will be happy to assist you!









All UCC services and events are free to Texas Tech students and alumni.







