President's Congressional Internship Program

Attend an Information Session for Spring and Summers Semesters in West Hall Room 101:

- October 16 at 5:30 pm

For more information, contact us at GPSIP@ttu.edu or visit www.dept.ttu.edu/intern
10/3/2019

Haley Hudson

haley.hudson@ttu.edu

