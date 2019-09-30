TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
S Designation Applications - DUE Thursday, October 3rd
Do you utilize service learning in your courses or are you interested in developing a new service learning course? Consider officially designating your service learning course with the S Designation. Applications for spring and summer 2020 semesters are due Thursday, October 3rd. For more information, email servicelearning@ttu.edu or visit http://www.depts.ttu.edu/servicelearning/S_Designation.php.
Posted:
9/30/2019

Originator:
Britton Gregg

Email:
Britton.Gregg@ttu.edu

Department:
Teaching Learning and Prof Dev Ctr


Categories