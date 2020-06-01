TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Students! Winter Raider Welcome is for you!

Winter Raider Welcome is a week-long series of FUN and FREE events designed to welcome new and returning students to the Texas Tech campus. Among the activities are a few major events, some old-standing traditions, and some exciting new opportunities that you just can't afford to miss! 

There is something for everyone during this incredible week!

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram @ttuengagement or go to www.raiderwelcome.ttu.edu for a FREE interactive version of the Winter Raider Welcome schedule!
Posted:
1/6/2020

Originator:
Rustyroger David

Email:
rusty.david@ttu.edu

Department:
Red Raider Orientation


Categories