Raider Research University (RRU) is a comprehensive education program designed to provide department research administrators and other support staff with the knowledge and competencies necessary for the efficient, effective, and compliant administration of sponsored project funding. RRU provides a standard level of expertise among those who support the research endeavor.

Level I certification is a 15-hour program for both new and existing employees working in a research administration capacity. The Level I program consists of the following:



• RRU 01: Introduction to Research Administration (2 hours)

• RRU 02: The ABC's of Cost Policy (3 hours)

• RRU 03: Proposal Development and Acceptance (2 hours)

• RRU 04: Award Management for the Departmental Administrator (4 hours)

• RRU 05: Effort 101 (2 hours)

• RRU 06: Cayuse (2 hours)



Classes do not have to be attended in the same semester, so if you have attended a few in the past and would like to complete your training, please do not hesitate to register for the classes you may be missing!

Visit Cornerstone to reserve your spot today. Email rru@ttu.edu for questions or visit our website for more detailed information.