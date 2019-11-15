Recent radio favorites “Best News Ever,” “Grace Got You” and “Even If” are housed on MercyMe's most current album LIFER, and will be among the hits included in the evening of music. 2019 has reaped both GRAMMY® and Billboard Music Award nominations for the current American Music Award winners. The tour also comes on the heels of the box office shattering film I CAN ONLY IMAGINE inspired by frontman Bart Millard’s real-life story behind the beloved MercyMe song.

Tickets for the November 15 Lubbock show on sale through Select-a-Seat of Lubbock, online or by phone at 806-770-2000 and in person at all Lubbock area Select-a-Seat outlets.