Both partners should be at least 18 years old.

One partner must be between 18-25 years old.

No married couples.

No couples that are living together.

Must be willing to talk about your relationship. Participants will earn $40 per couple .

Requirements:





This study is available for course credit on SONA.





If you are interested in learning more about this study and finding out if you and your partner are eligible to participate, please complete a short survey here: https://ttuhumansciences.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_ePXEduwd2zToEbb.





Any further questions may be directed toward the SMITTEN Lab at hs.smitten@ttu.edu (put discussions in subject line) or (806)742-1776. This study is being supervised by Dr. Sylvia Niehuis and Alan Reifman and has been approved by the Institutional Review Board at Texas Tech University.