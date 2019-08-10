Presented by the Comptroller's Office

Topics covered are:

Completing sales tax returns

What's taxable

What's not taxable

and your responsibility as a taxpayer Additional information here

10/3/2019



BECKY Castilleja



becky.castilleja@ttu.edu



Northwest Texas SBDC Region



Time: 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Date: 10/8/2019



Location: SBDC office 2579 s Loop 289



Small Business Development Center


