The Office of Research & Innovation is excited to announce the SciVal Workshop Series. Take this opportunity to learn how to use SciVal as a resource for research and to participate in Q&A time with Elsevier Consultant, Linda Galloway. Workshops include fundamental and advanced skills for SciVal, Funding Institutional, and one-on-one consultations. The various workshops will take place Thursday, October 31, 2019 and November 1, 2019 in Library TLPDC Room 151.

To view the workshop schedule and RSVP, please visit: https://ttuovpr.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_9LJ4NGtkUqBRiO9.

Deadline to RSVP is Thursday, October 24, 2019.