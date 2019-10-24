Tough and dedicated New York Times reporter Riley Jones is chasing the story of Sasha Green, a soldier whose brutal death has been covered up by the military. As she gets closer to the disturbing truth, Riley must question her motives for telling Sasha's story and confront her own painful past, including her fraught relationship with her soon-to-be-ex-husband- and the price she has paid to pursue justice.
tickets: www.theatre.ttu.edu
Prices: $15 for individuals; $5 for students with valid ID
Address: 2812 18th St.
Phone: 806-742-3603