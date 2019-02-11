|
Meet Ryan, an aspiring writer, whose co-workers and patrons "inspire" him while he tends bar, checks ids, and cleans vomit in a seedy bar in Lubbock's Depot District. Ryan, In a less-than-ideal job, often confuses fiction with reality. When the characters in his stories come to life, forcing their agenda over his own, they challenge Ryan's naive idealism, making him question whether he can accept people for who they are -- even if they aren't real.
Tickets prices: Free
Address: 2812 18th St
Phone: 806-742-3603
|Posted:
11/1/2019
Originator:
Lindsay Rigney
Email:
Lindsay.Rigney@ttu.edu
Department:
Department of Theatre and Dance
Event Information
Time: 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM
Event Date: 11/2/2019
Location:
Studio Theatre - 2812 18th St
Categories