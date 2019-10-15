On Tuesday, Oct. 15 TTU's Climate Center will be hosting Science by the Glass at Local Bar and Grill (2420 Broadway Street). Alex Pearl, Professor and Director of the Center for Water Law and Policy, will join us as our speaker. He will discuss how the climate crisis has impacted indigenous peoples. Come enjoy food, drinks and a great discussion. Doors open at 5pm and the speaker starts at 6pm. All ages are welcome. Hope to see you there!