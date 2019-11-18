This is a course that will provide credit for a 3-hour core Mathematics requirement for all TTU students.

Using the MIT Scratch Program, which allows you to program interactive stories, games, and animations, this course focuses on digital literacy, a set of core ideas that shapes the landscape of computer science and its impact on our society. Students will acquire essential Texas College and Career Readiness skills, such as critical thinking, problem solving, and communication. Students will use quantitative skills to solve problems, will represent information graphically, and will demonstrate numeric literacy as it applies to basic computer skills and programming. https://scratch.mit.edu/



The course is composed of approximately 15 modules, Quizzes (including multiple practices quizzes). MIT Scratch is a drag and drop programming method, no pesky " " or other programming language

