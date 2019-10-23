Performances by Ballet Folklorico Aztlan and Raíces Compañía de Danza, guest speakers, free food and music will be featured in honor of Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 1 in the University Library’s Croslin Room.

The event will also feature an interactive exhibit - an ofrenda or altar - in which photos or mementos of deceased family and friends commemorating and celebrating their lives are displayed. It will be on display Oct. 16 through Nov 5.

Crafts and other activities also will be available during the Nov. 1 event. The celebration is open to the public.

The event is co-sponsored by Texas Tech’s Unidos por un Mismo Idioma and the University Libraries.

For more information, contact Esther Medina De Leon at esther.de-leon@ttu.edu or 806.834.5563.