The TTU Office of the CIO will provide an educational session on cybersecurity threats in our world today, and how to protect institutional data and information resources. The educational event is a part of Cybersecurity Awareness Month events for the TTU campus. The national Cybersecurity Awareness Month is sponsored by the Department of Homeland Security; TTU has participated in this initiative since its inception in 2004.

Join us for the roundtable and learn about:

· Phishing, Spoofing, Spear Phishing, and Blue Snarfing

· Social Media Scams

· Updating Software and Securing Devices

· Identity Protection



Attend this educational session and learn how to protect TTU data and IT resources. We will serve light refreshments; please RSVP by October 21 to itevents@ttu.edu.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, October 24

Time: 2pm—4pm

Location: Matador Room, SUB 2nd Floor

RSVP by October 21 to itevents@ttu.edu

Remember…think before you click!