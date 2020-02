As a Transfer Ambassador, you will have opportunities to learn more about Texas Tech and to help your fellow transfer students get adjusted to life on campus. Transfer Ambassadors complete leadership training during the spring semester and assist incoming transfer students in their transition to Texas Tech during the summer and fall semesters.

This is a paid position, and you will still be able to take summer school while working as a Transfer Ambassador!

You must attend an information session to apply! For a full list of information session dates and times, please visit www.transferconnection.ttu.edu. Applications are due February 9, so make plans to attend an information session as soon as possible!

Spring Information Sessions (located in the SUB Playa or Canyon Room - 2nd floor of the SUB):

Wednesday, January 22, 2020 - 11:00 AM – Playa

Thursday, January 23, 2020 - 12:30 PM - Playa

Friday, January 24, 2020 - 1:00 PM - Playa

Tuesday, January 28, 2020 - 2:00 PM - Canyon

Wednesday, January 29, 2020 - 5:00 PM - Canyon

Thursday, January 30, 2020 - 2:00 PM - Canyon

Tuesday, February 4, 2020 - 2:00 PM – Canyon

Wednesday, February 5, 2020 – 12:00 PM - Canyon