Jaquira Díaz will be on campus next week to read from her new memoir coming out at the end of the month, Ordinary Girls. The event is free and open to the public. Below please find more information about the book and author.





About Ordinary Girls

? Ordinary Girls is a fierce, beautiful, and unflinching memoir from a wildly talented debut author. While growing up in housing projects in Puerto Rico and Miami Beach, Jaquira Díaz found herself caught between extremes: as her family split apart and her mother battled schizophrenia, she was surrounded by the love of her friends; as she longed for a family and home, she found instead a life upended by violence. From her own struggles with depression and sexual assault to Puerto Rico’s history of colonialism, every page of Ordinary Girls vibrates with music and lyricism. Díaz triumphantly maps a way out of despair toward love and hope to become her version of the girl she always wanted to be.



Reminiscent of Tara Westover’s Educated , Kiese Laymon’s Heavy , Mary Karr’s The Liars’ Club , and Terese Marie Mailhot’s Heart Berries , Jaquira Díaz’s memoir provides a vivid portrait of a life lived in (and beyond) the borders of Puerto Rico and its complicated history—and reads as electrically as a novel.







About Jaquira Díaz

