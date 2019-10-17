The Texas Tech Higher Education Program in the College of Education offers a master's program both online and face to face. The online program will accept its next cohort in the Fall of 2020 with an application deadline of April 1, 2020. There is no application deadline for the face to face program; however, students are strongly encouraged to apply well in advance of their initial semester to allow adequate time for documentation processing and application review. Please visit Higher Education Online Master's for more information. Posted:

10/17/2019



Joni Sanders



joni.sanders@ttu.edu



EDUC Educational Psych Leadrshp Gen





