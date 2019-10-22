Join us so we can have a conversation about immigration.





Oct. 22 is the "I Stand with Immigrants" Day of Action! Here at Texas Tech Dr. Nadia Y. Flores-Yeffal from the Department of Sociology, Anthropology & Social Work will be giving a talk about immigration and will cover topics such as, Why should I care about immigration? Why do we have almost 11 million undocumented immigrants in the United States? Are immigrants good or bad for the economy? Are immigrants criminals? Are immigrants dangerous for society? Are immigrants taking our jobs? What is DACA? What are the resources that exist at Texas Tech and in the Lubbock Community to support local immigrants?





All students, Faculty and Staff are invited to join us. Refreshments will be served.





Event sponsors: Texas Tech Define American Chapter and The TTU Office of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion