TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Cyber Aware—IT Security Briefing from Palo Alto—October 30, 2pm—4pm

As a part of National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, the TTU IT Division welcomes our strategic partner, Palo Alto, to campus on Wednesday, October 30 for a campus IT Security Briefing. Palo Alto will discuss the following topics:

 

  • Threat Brief: Malware Distribution Trends (Unit 42 – Palo Alto’s International IT Security Surveillance Group)
  • Threat Landscape: Higher Education and Beyond

 

Palo Alto will provide light refreshments, so please RSVP by October 28 to itevents@ttu.edu to ensure that we have ample food for all attendees.

 

Event Details

Date: Wednesday, October 30

Time: 2pm—4pm

Location: Matador Room, SUB 2nd Floor

RSVP by October 28 to itevents@ttu.edu

Posted:
10/25/2019

Originator:
IT Events

Email:
itevents@ttu.edu

Department:
Technology Support

Event Information
Time: 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 10/30/2019

Location:
Matador Room, SUB 2nd Floor

Categories