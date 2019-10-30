As a part of National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, the TTU IT Division welcomes our strategic partner, Palo Alto, to campus on Wednesday, October 30 for a campus IT Security Briefing. Palo Alto will discuss the following topics:
- Threat Brief: Malware Distribution Trends (Unit 42 – Palo Alto’s International IT Security Surveillance Group)
- Threat Landscape: Higher Education and Beyond
Palo Alto will provide light refreshments, so please RSVP by October 28 to itevents@ttu.edu to ensure that we have ample food for all attendees.
Event Details
Date: Wednesday, October 30
Time: 2pm—4pm
Location: Matador Room, SUB 2nd Floor
RSVP by October 28 to itevents@ttu.edu