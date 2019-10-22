The Texas Tech University Career Center needs 40 undergraduate students who have had video interviews with employers for full-time jobs or internships to participate in a research study regarding video interviewing. If you fit the criteria please click on the e-mail below to opt in to the survey. Once 40 students have completed the survey we will conduct 5 random drawings for valuable prizes.

Scott Resource Group, a national university recruitment research and consulting firm, has been commissioned by a consortium of eleven career centers [Boston College, Bradley, Indiana, Michigan State, Penn State, Texas Tech, the Universities of Illinois, Michigan, Washington, Utah State and Worcester Polytech] to conduct an online survey to measure students' perceptions and opinions of employers’ use of video interviewing platforms . We are supporting this initiative to gain insight into how students assess their experiences with both two-way/live [e.g. Skype] and one-way/digitally recorded [e.g. HireVue] interviews, and are asking for your confidential feedback. All findings will be reported in aggregate, and no individual responses will be reported.