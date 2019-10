You are invited to a FREE luncheon to hear from the last speaker in the 2019 Performance Innovation Speaker Series. Rob Kaplowitz is a Tony award-winning sound designer and faculty member at Princeton University. Rob will share his journey of how a creative arts mindset can become a launchpad for broader impact. After 25 years and over 300 stage productions, he will share how necessity is the mother of all inventions.





Click here to learn more about our speaker and to register.