We believe that a specific women's network can help colleagues form a critical mass, strong enough to break down historical barriers and build a more representative workforce. By speaking openly and working together, women can make their voices heard, develop their careers and tip the balance towards a fairer organization. Join us for a number of forums on various topics. All women staff are encouraged to attend.





Upcoming Events:

* November 21 - TTU Library room 309, noon-12:50 p.m. Topic to be announced. Bring your favorite dish for a pot luck style lunch.





RSVP here; https://forms.gle/S4Q9KQtJ3S54i2LK8





WSN Planning Committee Members:

Tricia Earl, Program Manager, Women's & Gender Studies

Len Markham, Manager, TTU Library

Christy Norfleet, Chief Analyst, TTU Hospitality Services

Dee Nguyen, Recruitment Supervisor, TTU Hospitality Services

Ryan Bain, Business Coordinator, Center for Transformative Undergraduate Experiences

The Women Staff Network (WSN) is an initiative sponsored by the President's Gender Equity Council and Women's & Gender Studies.





CONTACT: Tricia Earl, Program Manager/Advisor, Women's & Gender Studies, T (806) 742-4335, www.wgs.ttu.edu