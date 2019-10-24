Click here to submit an abstract.
The Center for Transformative Undergraduate Experiences (TrUE) invites undergraduate students from ALL disciplines to submit an abstract to the 2020 TTU Undergraduate Research Conference taking place on March 30-April 3, 2020 as part of Texas Tech University's Discoveries to Impact: A Celebration of Research, Innovation, & Startups.. The deadline for submission is 11:55 p.m. on January 24, 2020.
This year, URC PRESENTERS MUST SHOW HOW THEIR RESEARCH CREATES IMPACT! To help you prepare and understand your role as a presenter, we highly recommend you attend a Discoveries to Impact Orientation.
Attending one of these orientations will help participants have a competitive presentation and be prepared for the judge's questions.
Click here for more details about Discoveries to Impact Orientations.
Undergraduate researchers, whether you are a novice or experienced presenter, we encourage you to submit your abstract.
Abstracts should:
• Be 300 words or less
• State, in clear terms, the central research question and the purpose of the research
• Provide a brief discussion of the research methodology
• State conclusions, either final or anticipated
• Be well organized
• Be reviewed by a faculty mentor for editing and verification before submission:
· PLEASE NOTE: Faculty Mentor support will be confirmed through a validation process. Abstracts that do not receive a faculty mentor endorsement will not be accepted.
General conference information: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/true/undergraduate-research-conference/home/
Center for Transformative Undergraduate Experiences (TrUE)
Drane Hall, Room 239
T 806.742.1095
true@ttu.edu