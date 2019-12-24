ABOUT THE PROGRAM

The Free Market Institute is now accepting applications for the spring 2020 McLane Teammates Reading Program, a one semester, non-credit, weekly undergraduate reading group. Program participants read and discuss selections from classic works and contemporary scholars that address important questions in the political economy. Participants that successfully complete the program receive a $1,000 scholarship.

The McLane Teammates Reading Program is sponsored by the Free Market Institute (FMI) at Texas Tech University. The program complements similar programs at Southern Methodist University and at Baylor University. Participants meet weekly for Socratic-style discussions that are facilitated by a Texas Tech University faculty member and focused on topics that address the broader themes of the program.

The theme for the spring 2020 program is Paternalism. Policies such as prohibiting the sale of various drugs believed to be harmful, contributing to a pension system (Social Security), or wearing seatbelts and helmets, are justified on the grounds that the affected person will be better off, or less harmed, as a result of the policy. However, when people prefer not to be treated this way, we have a case of paternalism. But, does government have a role to interfere in people's lives, against their will, even if doing so can potentially make them better off or protect them from harm? This raises more questions such as:

Are people fully rational (as most economist believe)?

How should people be treated if they are less than fully rational?

What is the difference between hard and soft paternalism?

Should governments nudge people into making better decisions simply by changing the presentation of choices without compulsion or coercion (libertarian paternalism)?

The readings and discussions will address a range of questions focused on the topic of Paternalism. Participants will receive a set of readings to provide a foundation for the discussions that will address the above questions, among other questions of importance to the program theme.

All undergraduate students, who have a full time enrollment status at Texas Tech University or Angelo State University, are eligible and encouraged to apply.

APPLICATION PROCESS

The deadline to apply is Tuesday, December 31, 2019.

Interested students may apply at the link below.

APPLY HERE (McLane Teammates Reading Program



More information about the program can be found at the following link:

Free Market Institute - McLane Teammates Reading Program | Free Market Institute | TTU

Please contact the Free Market Institute with any questions by phone at 806.742.7138 or email at free.market@ttu.edu.