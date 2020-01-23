The Center for Transformative Undergraduate Experiences (TrUE) invites undergraduate students from ALL disciplines to submit an abstract to the 2020 TTU Undergraduate Research Conference taking place on March 30-April 3, 2020 as part of Texas Tech University's Discoveries to Impact: A Celebration of Research, Innovation, & Startups.. The deadline for submission is 11:55 p.m. on January 24, 2020.





This year, URC PRESENTERS MUST SHOW HOW THEIR RESEARCH CREATES IMPACT! To help you prepare and understand your role as a presenter, we highly recommend you attend a Discoveries to Impact Orientation.

Attending one of these orientations will help participants have a competitive presentation and be prepared for the judge's questions.

Click here for more details about Discoveries to Impact Orientations.

Undergraduate researchers, whether you are a novice or experienced presenter, we encourage you to submit your abstract.



Abstracts should:

• Be 300 words or less

• State, in clear terms, the central research question and the purpose of the research

• Provide a brief discussion of the research methodology

• State conclusions, either final or anticipated

• Be well organized

• Be reviewed by a faculty mentor for editing and verification before submission:

· PLEASE NOTE: Faculty Mentor support will be confirmed through a validation process. Abstracts that do not receive a faculty mentor endorsement will not be accepted.

General conference information: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/true/undergraduate-research-conference/home/



Center for Transformative Undergraduate Experiences (TrUE)

Drane Hall, Room 239

T 806.742.1095

true@ttu.edu