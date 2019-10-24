The Remnant Trust and Texas Tech University are offering a Student Scholar Award for a Texas Tech University undergraduate or graduate student to do individual research using documents from The Remnant Trust Collection to create and curate an exhibit, as well as make a presentation to the university and wider community. The successful candidate will receive $3000 for this one-semester project.

Please submit application by November 1, 2019.



Please visit: www.depts.ttu.edu/provost/remnant-trust/student-opportunities/student-scholar.php or email Alex Root at alex.root@ttu.edu for more information.

Posted:

10/24/2019



Originator:

Alexander Root



Email:

alex.root@ttu.edu



Department:

Remnant Trust





