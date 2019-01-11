Have you ever wondered how your research can impact the world?
The Discoveries to Impact Orientations are designed to help researchers and inventors understand how their research or innovation can have impact potential. After attending the classes participants will be able to identify the following:
1. How their research or innovation can be applied in the real world (Ex: can make something better, faster, or cheaper).
2. How their research or innovation can become a product or service for customers.
Who should attend?
This year, URC PRESENTERS MUST SHOW HOW THEIR RESEARCH CREATES IMPACT! To help prepare and understand your role as a presenter, we highly recommend you attend a Discoveries to Impact Orientation. Attending one of these orientations will help participants have a competitive presentation and be prepared for the judge's questions.