Win Big with Hospitality Services! Hospitality Services is conducting a customer service survey beginning on October 28th! We need your participation to assess our dining operations around campus.
Click on the link below or look for the QR Code on table tents or location receipts around campus. Deadline is November 15th!
You can complete the survey to be included in the prize drawing!*
Prizes:
You can access the survey only once but you can rate multiple operations. Please rate all the on-campus dining operations in which you have eaten.
- Apple Watches
- AirPods
- Nintendo Switch
- Commuter Dining Plan**
*All information will be kept strictly confidential and will be used only for the purpose of this survey.
Prize recipients will have picture take and posted to Hospitality Services social media sites. Specifications of prizes are subject to change without notice.
**Plan consistent with university classification (e.g. faculty/staff, commuter, on-campus resident).
Posted:
10/28/2019
Originator:
Alan Cushman
Email:
alan.cushman@ttu.edu
Department:
Hospitality Services
