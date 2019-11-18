This semester, we are reading through Mere Christianity by C.S. Lewis! We provide the books. Join us on Fridays from 2-3pm in the Graduate Center conference room (basement of Administration building).





The purpose of CGF is to offer a place where students feel comfortable discussing the trials of graduate school and learning to integrate our faith into all aspects of our graduate careers, whether it is research, teaching, coursework, or the many things we find ourselves involved in. The Texas Tech CGF chapter meets weekly in the Graduate Center in order to immerse ourselves in Biblical text and build fellowship not only with our fellow Christians, but with anyone seeking a community on campus. Beyond our meetings, CGF is also involved with community outreach and advocacy such as suicide prevention programs and other programs in the Lubbock area.

Contact Anh.M.Tran@ttu.edu for more information about our weekly meetings, or about being added to our email list!

Check out our facebook group page!

https://www.facebook.com/groups/ttuchristiangrads/

You can find more information about Grad Resources and CGF here:

www.gradresources.org

www.christiangrads.org

