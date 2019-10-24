Please support your local NPR and Calssical Station! We have a number of thank you gifts available at various pledge levels for our Fall Fund Drive. What gift will you choose - Stand With The Facts Mug, Learn More T-Shirt, NPR Socks or other thank you gifts?

Any donation you give will also enter you into several raffle opportunities:

Six Person Tour - The New Buddy Holly Hall given by

Ballet Lubbock's Executive Director, Nicholas Dragga









Moody Gardens – Family 4 Pack Attractions





Tickets to see the Metropolitan Opera Live in HD at Movies 16







DONATE HERE or contact us at (806)742-2209 and donate over the phone.

Let us know what raffle you would like to be included in.

FM 89.1 SCHEDULE