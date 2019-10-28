NO EXPERIENCE IS REQUIRED! We meet every week at the same time and same locations. Attendance is not mandatory. You decide how much you want to learn!





Monday: 9:00p.m - 11:00p.m. Rec Room 121





Wednesday: 9:00p.m - 10:00 p.m. Absolute Dance Studio Lubbock





Friday: 9:00p.m - 10:00 p.m. Absolute Dance Studio Lubbock





Our goal is to give students a place to make friendships, learn how to dance, and most importantly... HAVE FUN! Dances include: Waltz, Salsa, Tango, Foxtrot, Cha Cha, East Coast Swing, and MANY MORE!!





Have questions? Send us a message on TechConnect or Facebook: Tech Ballroom Dance Team. Follow us on social media for updates about practices, performances, and competitions!

Instagram: @Texastechballrom

Twitter: @BallroomTech

Snapchat: TechBallroom









Absolute Dance Studio Lubbock is located at 6405 Indiana Ave, Lubbock, TX 79413.

