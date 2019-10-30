The Office of Research & Innovation is excited to announce the SciVal Workshop Series. Elsevier Consultant, Linda Galloway, will present workshops to faculty and research support administrators who are interested in learning how to use SciVal as a resource for research. SciVal is a new toll that provides access to performance of research institutions worldwide. It provides an array of visualizations for various metrics and can assist with developing collaborative relationships and analyzing research trends across different fields. Take this opportunity to learn how to use SciVal as a resource for research and to participate in Q&A time. Workshops include fundamental and advanced skills for SciVal, Funding Institutional, and one-on-one consultations. Workshops will take place Thursday, October 31, 2019 and November 1, 2019 in Library TLPDC Room 151. Guest parking will be available and lunch will be provided for Empower sessions.

To view the workshop schedule and RSVP, please visit: https://ttuovpr.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_9LJ4NGtkUqBRiO9.