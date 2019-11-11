Professor Keffer and the Energy Law Lecture Series will be hosting Rodger Baker, Sr. VP of Strategic Analysis at Stratfor.

Rodger Baker leads Stratfor's strategic thinking on global issues and future trends. As the firm's senior analyst, Mr. Baker guides the company's analytical process, to include the development of international analyst teams to refine their understanding and application of Stratfor's proprietary methodology grounded in the study of applied geopolitics and intelligence analysis.





Mr. Baker is one of the world's leading experts on North Korea and has dedicated extended periods of time living and working in and around the Korean peninsula. He also spearheaded the firm's early forecasts on China, making Stratfor one of the first organizations to identify growing challenges to the Chinese economy contrary to widely accepted views at the time. His core emphasis is the multidisciplinary approach to geopolitics and the evolution of international relations to develop mid- and long-term forecasts to assist companies, governments and other globally engaged organizations make informed decisions.





Mr. Baker often provides expert insight on developing situations around the globe for international news media, including The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, The Economist, CNN, BBC, CBC, CNBC International, CGTN America, Reuters and The Associated Press. In addition to his published work on Stratfor Worldview, Mr. Baker's commentaries are frequently featured within international publications, including Fortune Magazine, Forbes and Asia Times.





Mr. Baker joined Stratfor in 1997 and holds a masters degree in military history from Norwich University, the oldest private military university in the United States. He has studied and worked in South Korea and graduated with honors from Southampton College, Long Island University. Mr. Baker regularly holds exchanges with academic institutes and research groups around the world and frequently travels to brief executives and corporate boards as well as deliver keynote addresses to a wide range of industry groups.



