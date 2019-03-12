TTU HomeTechAnnounce

FEMINIST & PRO-LIFE! But really, hear what we have to say.
This is the feminist conversation you have not had, yet. If you consider yourself a feminist, pro-choice, pro-life, or anything in between- this talk is for you. I promise this is something you will want to consider. 

New Wave Feminist, is a feminist organization is coming to speak on our campus! This organization believes in empowering women through their pregnancies, not helping men get their way with abortion. 

Follow our Instagram @raidersdefendinglife for more information and in the mean time, google New Wave Feminist!

Sponsored by Raiders Defending Life, a registered student organization.
Posted:
11/18/2019

Originator:
Campbell Williams

Email:
campbell.williams@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 6:15 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Date: 12/3/2019

Location:
SUB Traditions Room

